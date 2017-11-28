Image copyright BBC Studios/Alan Peebles Image caption There will be two Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas specials

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for two festive special, following revelations that three of its actors were allegedly involved in a tax avoidance scheme.

Leaked documents showed Patrick Houlihan and Martin and Fiona Delany transferred their fees to companies in Mauritius and sent money back as loans.

The trio did not respond to the BBC's request for comment when the story broke last month.

The BBC said "it hoped viewers would enjoy the festive Mrs Brown's Boys".

Image copyright BBC/Camera Press Image caption Victoria Wood died in April last year

Houlihan plays Dermot in the comedy, while Fiona Delany stars as his nurse wife Maria. Her real-life husband, Martin plays Trevor Brown, the youngest son.

The two shows will air over Christmas and New Year.

Image copyright BBC/Neal Street Productions/Nicky Johnston Image caption A huge snowfall causes disruption in Call the Midwife

The highlights of the BBC's Christmas schedule include a Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders special, which reunites the comedy double act for the first time in 10 years to mark their 30th anniversary.

Other highlights include:

Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders learn about their favourite tipple in Absolutely Champers

Sports Personality of the Year

The Apprentice final

Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show

Pointless Celebrities and Celebrity Mastermind

David Walliams' Grandpa's Great Escape

Mary Berry's Christmas Party

Gospel Christmas on BBC Two

The late comedian Victoria Wood is also being celebrated in an extended episode of Our Friend Victoria, with plenty of clips from her back catalogue and anecdotes from friends including Dame Julie Walters, Anne Reid and Reece Shearsmith.

Shearsmith also returns with Steve Pemberton, Mike Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson for three new episodes of The League of Gentlemen on BBC Two.

Image caption French and Saunders are celebrating 30 years together as a comedy duo

Mary Berry is being reunited with Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins for the first time since the trio left the Great British Bake Off.

Big Christmas Thank You will see them visit a community centre in South Wales to bring festive cheer.

Berry will make a special Christmas dinner for residents while Mel and Sue help give the centre a makeover.

Image copyright BBC/Matt Holyoak Image caption Strictly returns with a special episode on Christmas Day

Doctor Who fans will see Peter Capaldi take on his final battle before he regenerates into the 13th Doctor - played by Jodie Whittaker - in the show's Christmas special.

Dramas include the crime thriller McMafia starring James Norton, and adaptations of Little Women, starring Dame Angela Lansbury, Sir Michael Gambon and Emily Watson, and Jessie Burton's The Miniaturist.

The usual specials from programmes like Call the Midwife, Still Open All Hours, Not Going Out, Top of the Pops and Strictly Come Dancing will also be on offer.

From the stage, Matthew Bourne's Cinderella and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will both feature along with Puccini's opera La Boheme.

