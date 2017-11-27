Meghan Markle's career: In pictures

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Ms Markle announced their engagement on Monday morning

Clarence House announced on Monday morning that Prince Harry is to marry his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Ms Markle is a 36-year-old actress from Los Angeles and has been dating the prince since the summer of 2016.

She is most recognised for her role in legal drama Suits, but also had roles in Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses.

The Toronto-based star is also a Global Ambassador for World Vision and has campaigned for the UN.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Ms Markle's first public appearance was at the Invictus Games in September

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Markle played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011

Image copyright Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Image caption Markle starred in TV series Fringe alongside Jasika Nicole, Joshua Jackson and John Noble

Image copyright AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo Image caption Markle has also acted in films - seen here alongside Christopher Jacot in When Sparks Fly

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Markle volunteered as a fundraiser at Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC's Annual Charity Day

Image copyright One Young World Image caption Markle spoke at the One Young World conference in 2014, which gathers young leaders to develop solutions to world problems

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Markle joined Nina Agdal, Shay Mitchell and Chrissy Teigen to take part in the DirecTV Beach Bowl in New York

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Markle spoke at the Reebok #HonorYourDays event in Massachusetts last year

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.