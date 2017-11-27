Meghan Markle's career: In pictures

Clarence House announced on Monday morning that Prince Harry is to marry his girlfriend Meghan Markle.
Ms Markle is a 36-year-old actress from Los Angeles and has been dating the prince since the summer of 2016.
She is most recognised for her role in legal drama Suits, but also had roles in Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses.
The Toronto-based star is also a Global Ambassador for World Vision and has campaigned for the UN.
