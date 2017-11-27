Image copyright AFP

The first UK civil claim against Harvey Weinstein has been issued in the High Court.

A woman, who worked in the film industry and wishes to remain anonymous, is alleging a series of sexual assaults by the film producer.

The claim, which was lodged by personal injury lawyer Jill Greenfield on the woman's behalf, is expected to exceed £300,000.

Harvey Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.

The claim form, which has been seen by the BBC, states the woman is seeking damages for personal injury, expenses, and consequential loss.

It also includes a claim against the Weinstein Company UK Ltd and the Weinstein Company LLC in the US, who are liable as employers of Weinstein.

It's understood the woman has not yet submitted an official complaint to Scotland Yard, but Ms Greenfield confirmed to the BBC she expects a criminal case to run at the same time as the civil claim.

UK police investigating the movie mogul confirmed last month they are now looking at sexual assault allegations from seven women.

