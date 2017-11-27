Entertainment & Arts

BBC Music Sound of 2018: Will these artists define the year?

By Mark Savage BBC Music reporter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionGet to know the acts on the Sound of 2018 longlist

The next generation of potential pop stars have been highlighted by the BBC Music Sound of 2018 longlist.

Sixteen emerging artists have made it onto the list, now in its 16th year, which has previously included names like Adele, Frank Ocean and Dua Lipa.

This year's crop includes the youngest ever nominee, 15-year-old US pop singer Billie Eilish.

She's joined on the list by two other teenagers, rising R&B star Khalid and singer-songwriter Rex Orange County.

Their names were selected by a panel of 173 music experts, including critics, broadcasters and DJs.

Image copyright Interscope Records

For the first time, the panel also included former nominees, including Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander and last year's winner, Ray BLK.

After a couple of years where grime and UK rap featured heavily on the longlist, this year's selection has swung back to pop.

Mononymous Scandipop artists Sigrid and Alma are both tipped for success, alongside experimental eight-piece Superorganism, whose members hail from the UK, Japan, Australia and News Zealand.

Eilish, meanwhile, has become known for her twisted take on pop, notably on the single Bellyache, where she casually imagines murdering her friends over a backing of acoustic guitar and gut-churning synths.

Hackney-born rapper Not3s also makes the cut, thanks to his viral hit Addison Lee, while indie four-piece Pale Waves, who have been championed by The 1975, look set to break into the mainstream after building a cult following in Manchester.

The full longlist is as follows:
BBC SOUND OF 2018
Artist Biog Key track
Alma Neon-haired pop star with a punk attitude Chasing Highs
Billie Eilish Devilishly dark pop songs from LA Bellyache
IAMDDB Sultry vocals and jazz-tinged soul Shade
Jade Bird Putting a British spin on Americana Something American
Khalid Rising R&B star and teenage diarist Young Dumb & Broke
Lewis Capaldi Raw and compelling piano balladeer Bruises
Not3s Playful MC with bashment beats Addison Lee
Image copyright Relentless Records
Image caption Not3s won rave reviews for his recent EP Take Not3s
Artist Biog Key track
Nilufer Yanya Guitar-driven psychedelic soul Baby Luv
Pale Waves Inseparable Manchester indie quartet New Years Eve
Rex Orange County Vibrant, vulnerable pop writer Loving Is Easy
Sigrid Norwegian pop star in waiting Don't Kill My Vibe
Sam Fender Hard-hitting indie rock from Newcastle Play God
Superorganism Multicultural pop experimentalists Something For Your MIND
Tom Walker Gravel-voiced singer-songwriter Just You & I
Yaeji Korean-American house innovator Drink I'm Sippin' On
Yxng Bane Drake-certified UK rapper Rihanna

Radio 1's Annie Mac said she was "super excited" to see so many "young and innovative artists" on this year's longlist.

"Some acts will be brand new to UK audiences and many have already started to make an impact," she said.

"I can't wait to be a part of their journey and see what the year ahead has in store for them all."

The top five will be revealed in January on BBC Radio 1 and BBC News, with one artist announced each day from Monday 8 January.

The winner will be revealed on Friday 12 January during Clara Amfo's show on Radio 1.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC