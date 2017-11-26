Missed this week's entertainment news?

Lots has happened in the past week in the worlds of TV, fashion, film and music. Here are some of the biggest stories, in case they passed you by.

Image copyright Jack Maynard YouTube

Jack Maynard touched down in Britain after leaving the I'm A Celebrity camp following press stories about his past transgressions on social media.

The YouTube star posted a video apology, saying he was "young" and "careless" when he posted offensive tweets.

Image copyright PA

Paul Hollywood accused his former Great British Bake Off co-stars of "abandoning" the show when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Hollywood said the criticism he received when he decided to stay was "not fun" and that he was virtually "put under siege".

Image copyright Getty Images

Kendall Jenner was named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes Magazine, having earned a tasty $22m (£16.6m) in 2017.

Kim Kardashian's half-sister beat Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bundchen, who had topped the list every year since 2002.

Image copyright EPA

Film star Harrison Ford was a real-life hero when he helped rescue a woman whose car had rolled off a motorway and hit a tree in California.

Santa Paula police officer Matt Alonzo said he "acted as a good Samaritan... and tried to help before emergency services arrived."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I know what it's like to come from the streets," says X Factor rapper Honey G

X Factor rapper Honey G hit back at claims that her act is offensive and a form of "cultural appropriation".

She told BBC Radio 4: "The same discrimination that I'm being subjected to is the same discrimination that the NWA boys had from the police when they were just minding their own business."

Watch the interview above.

Image copyright Getty Images

More than 20 years after she won her last major awards for her performances in Brookside, Anna Friel picked up an International Emmy for ITV drama Marcella.

The night's other British winners included Sir Kenneth Branagh, while Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle was named best comedy.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The corgis steal show at premiere of The Crown's new season

The corgis stole the show at the premiere of the second season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown. They joined Claire Foy, Matt Smith and the rest of the cast on the red carpet in Leicester Square.

Watch them all above.

Image copyright PA

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire said she was thinking of her parents when she was made an OBE at Buckingham Palace.

"My father would have been the proudest man in the world," she told reporters. "I think it is an emotional moment."

