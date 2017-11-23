Image caption Harvey, pictured in 2007, was a member of East 17 from 1991 to 1997

Former East 17 member Brian Harvey has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious tweets.

The 43-year-old was taken to a north London police station on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it had received "an allegation of malicious communications relating to a Twitter account".

Harvey enjoyed chart success with East 17 in the 1990s, with hits like Stay Another Day, House of Love and It's Alright.

He went on to appear in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004. He was left with severe injuries in 2005 following an accident in which he was crushed by his own car.

Two years later, he competed to represent the United Kingdom at the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest, losing out to Scooch.

Police said enquiries into the alleged malicious tweets were continuing.

