Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has said he is "shocked and saddened" to be accused of rape by an ex-member of a girl band.

In a blog post published earlier this month, Melissa Schuman claimed Carter forced her into a sex act against her will and raped her when she was 18.

"He was relentless, refusing to take my nos for an answer," she alleged.

In a statement, Carter said Ms Schuman had "never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual".

"It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm," he went on.

The accusations are the latest in a slew of claims to be made against leading figures in the film, music and broadcasting industries.

In a lengthy post, Melissa Schuman says she was invited to Carter's apartment while they shooting a made-for-TV movie in 2003.

Schuman, then 18 and a member of girl group Dream, alleges Carter performed oral sex on her and got "upset" when she declined to reciprocate.

She claims she was subsequently "forced to engage in an act against [her] will" before being thrown onto a bed and raped.

Schuman and Carter subsequently recorded a duet and performed together, which Carter said was evidence that he "was always respectful and supportive... both personally and professionally".

Schuman said she had decided to come forward after reading a report last month that claimed Carter was investigated for sexual assault against a 20-year-old fan in 2006.

No charges were brought against Carter, whose band - best known for such 90s hits as I Want It That Way and Everybody - currently has a residency in Las Vegas.

