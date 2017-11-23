Image copyright PA/Getty

Prince Harry and a robot have been announced as two guest editors on Radio 4's Today Programme.

Their fellow editors will be Baroness Trumpington, Tamara Rojo and Ben Okri.

This is the 14th year control has been handed over to public figures between Christmas and New Year.

Kensington Palace said Prince Harry would use the opportunity to "shine a spotlight on issues that are close to his heart".

The palace added: "He is working closely with Today's team to produce segments on a range of topics, including youth violence, conservation and mental health."

The robot edition of the show will use Artificial Intelligence to conduct an interview through a journalist modelled on current presenter Mishal Husain.

That edition of the programme will also ask experts whether AI has become commonplace at work and in the home, and whether it can replicate human characteristics.

Other editors are 95-year-old Conservative peer Baroness Trumpington, who was a Land Girl and worked in code-breaking at Bletchley Park during World War Two.

Image caption Baroness Trumpington retired from the House of Lords last month

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Poet and novelist Ben Okri will also guest edit the programme

Image caption Tamara Rojo will focus on funding the arts and diversity in ballet

The show will also be guest edited by Booker Prize winning Nigerian poet and novelist Benjamin Okri, whose Grenfell Tower poem helped raise funds for victims earlier in the year.

Tamara Rojo is the artistic director and lead principal dancer of the English National Ballet and will focus on funding the arts and diversity in ballet.

Sarah Sands, editor of Today, said: "We are delighted by the range of guest editors this year.

"This Christmas tradition allows our listeners to benefit from the experiences and perspectives of remarkable public figures.

"We finish with a programme dedicated to AI which gives a glimpse of the future of Today."

The exact dates of the special Today editions have not yet been confirmed.

