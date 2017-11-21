Image copyright ITV/PA

YouTuber Jack Maynard has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! due to "circumstances outside camp".

His exit comes after a series of his tweets - in which he used inappropriate language - were published in the Sun newspaper while he was in Australia.

His publicist confirmed he was leaving the ITV show so he could be made aware of any allegations against him and have the right to defend himself.

They said he agreed with the decision "made by his representatives and ITV".

A spokesperson for the show said: "Due to circumstances outside camp Jack has had to withdraw from the show."

The 22-year-old is one of 10 contestants taking part in the programme, which started on Sunday.

Maynard appeared on Tuesday night's show but presenters Ant and Dec confirmed his removal half-way through the programme, telling viewers they could not vote for him in Wednesday's bushtucker trial.

'Better to bring him out'

A statement from his publicist said: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

"Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show."

The 22-year-old has more than 1.2m subscribers to his YouTube channel and is the younger brother of singer Conor Maynard.

He has faced allegations of racism and homophobia in recent days after old tweets using insulting language emerged online - the majority of which were posted in 2012 and have since been removed.

His representative said Maynard was "ashamed" of those tweets and the star realises now that the language used was "completely unacceptable".