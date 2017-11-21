The Likely Lads actor Rodney Bewes dies

Image copyright Getty Images

Rodney Bewes has died aged 79, his agent has confirmed.

The actor had a career spanning 60 decades and is best known for playing Bob Ferris in sitcom The Likely Lads.

His agent issued a statement saying: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much-loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning."

The statement paid tribute to the actor, calling him a "true one-off" and a "brilliant storyteller".

"He had a funny anecdote for every occasion. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. We will miss him terribly."

Bewes was originally from Bingley in Yorkshire but moved to Luton as a child.

He is survived by his four children - Billy, Joe, Tom and Daisy - and his two grandchildren, Oscar and Eliza.

