As a child star, Jonathan Lipnicki charmed film fans as the boy in the Stuart Little films and as Renee Zellweger's son in Jerry Maguire.

Now 27, he's stepping back into the spotlight, in the hope of finding love.

Lipnicki will date members of the public on E4's Celebs Go Dating, where his co-stars will be Muggy Mike from Love Island and Towie's Gemma Collins.

The actor has spoken about suffering from anxiety and being subjected to "gay slurs" while at school.

He'll be hoping to find romance with British singletons after signing up with the show's celebrity dating agency, which pairs the "famous" participants with daters from all walks of life.

He'll also be joined by double Olympic Taekwondo champion Jade Jones, singer Tallia Storm and comedian London Hughes.

The line-up for the fourth series of the matchmaking show is completed by two Made in Chelsea stars - Sam Thompson and Ollie Locke.

