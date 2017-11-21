Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy is nominated for his number one album Gang Signs & Prayer

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Rag N Bone Man have all received multiple nominations for this year's BBC Music Awards.

All three are up for artist of the year and album of the year, alongside the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Styles.

Unlike previous years, there will be no awards ceremony. Instead prizes will be handed out during a BBC Two programme reviewing the best music of the year.

Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman will host the show alongside Radio 1's Clara Amfo on 8 December.

Called The Year In Music 2017, the show will "revisit the music stories of the year, told by the musicians at the heart of them," said BBC Music editor James Stirling.

The show will almost certainly reflect the powerful and poignant One Love Manchester concert, held in the aftermath of the terrorist bombing at Ariana Grande's show at the Manchester Arena on 22 May, amongst the other, more celebratory, events of 2017.

Ariana Grande's charity show is the most-watched programme of 2017

The studio-based programme will also feature a new performance from Rag N Bone Man, whose album Human is the year's biggest debut, with sales in excess of 600,000 copies.

"2017 has been a huge year in music for both fresh and established artists," said Amfo.

"I'm really looking forward to hanging out with Claudia to look back at what it has given us, before we enter in to what I'm sure will be an even bigger new musical year."

Lorde and Dua Lipa are among this year's nominees

The BBC Music Awards nominees are:

BBC MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lorde

Rag N Bone Man

Stormzy

BBC MUSIC BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Calvin Harris - Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Ed Sheeran - ÷

Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa

Rag N Bone Man - Human

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

The xx - I See You

BBC MUSIC LIVE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Boy Better Know - Glastonbury

Depeche Mode - Glasgow Barrowlands, BBC Radio 6 Music Festival

Foo Fighters - Glastonbury

Katy Perry - BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend

Nile Rodgers feat. Chic - Glastonbury

U2 - The Joshua Tree Tour

BBC MUSIC INTRODUCING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

To be announced

Despite the scaling back of the BBC Music Awards, which launched in 2014, this year has seen more music than ever on the BBC One and Two, with the launch of the new pop show Sounds Like Friday Night and one-off broadcasts with Harry Styles and Sam Smith.

BBC Two celebrated 25 years of Jools Holland with a special concert at the Royal Albert Hall, while the One Love concert was the most-watched and listened-to broadcast of the year to date.

