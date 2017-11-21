Image copyright Getty/EPA Image caption Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran both have singles in the top 40 this week

Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa will be among the performers on this year's Christmas Top of the Pops special.

They will be joined by Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and The Script.

Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates will present the show, along with a New Year special featuring artists including James Arthur and Paloma Faith.

Cotton said hosting the two hour-long specials was one of her Christmas highlights and that she looks forward to it all year.

Yates added: "Christmas just wouldn't be the same without Top of the Pops and it's become an annual tradition that I look forward to."

Last year's Christmas Day line-up included Clean Bandit featuring Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Skepta and Zara Larsson.

Top of the Pops ran for 42 years on the BBC until its demise in 2006.

A new BBC One live music show, Sounds Like Friday Night, was recently launched.

The show has been described as "Top of the Pops meets Saturday Night Live", for its mix of live music and comedy.

BBC Radio 1's Greg James and 1 Xtra's A.Dot are the regular presenters, with a celebrity guest adding their own twist to the proceedings every week.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.