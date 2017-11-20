Image copyright Getty / Reuters Image caption Morrissey said one of Spacey's accusers "did not sound very credible"

Morrissey has attracted controversy after defending Kevin Spacey over allegations of sexual abuse.

He said the star had been "attacked unnecessarily", adding it was "ridiculous" that Spacey was being erased from an upcoming film.

The former Smiths singer also argued that definitions of harassment and assault have become too broad.

"Anyone who ever said 'I like you' to someone else is suddenly being charged with sexual harassment," he said.

Speaking to Germany's Der Spiegel newspaper, the 58-year-old began by stating "rape is disgusting [and] every physical attack is repugnant".

Last month, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of harassing him when he was 14.

Rapp told Buzzfeed that Spacey, then aged 26, laid on top of him at a party at his apartment in 1986 and alleged the star "was trying to seduce" him.

Spacey said he was "beyond horrified" by the claim, adding that he did not remember the alleged incident.

Morrissey said Rapp's claims "did not sound very credible to me".

"I don't know about you, but I was never in situations like this in my youth," he told Der Spiegel (his comments have been translated into German and back).

"Never. I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody's bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Morrissey added that many musicians had slept with people who were under the age of consent

The singer also cast doubt on the dozens of women who have accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of assault.

"People know exactly what's going on," he reportedly said when asked about Weinstein inviting actresses to his hotel room, "and they play along".

"Afterwards, they feel embarrassed or disliked. And then they turn it around and say: 'I was attacked, I was surprised'.

"But if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it."

"I hate rape... But in many cases, one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person who is considered a victim is merely disappointed."

More than 50 women, many of them some of the biggest names in Hollywood, have accused the disgraced film producer of sexual assault, harassment, abuse and rape, which allegedly took place over four decades.

Morrissey added that many famous musicians had slept with fans who were under the age of consent.

"Throughout the history of music and rock 'n' roll there have been musicians who slept with their groupies," he said, while clarifying that he was not one of them.

"If you go through history, almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors. Why not throw everyone in jail right away?

The BBC contacted Morrissey's representatives for a response to Der Spiegel's report, but were informed he would not be making any further comments.

