Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Malcolm Young (right) and his brother Angus (left) were driving forces behind the international success of AC/DC

Australian guitarist and AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young has died aged 64 after a long battle with dementia.

He died peacefully on Saturday with his family nearby, a statement said.

Young will be remembered for his powerful rhythm guitar riffs that were instrumental in propelling the Sydney heavy rock group to stardom.

Three Young brothers have been part of AC/DC's history, including lead guitarist Angus. Producer George Young died in October.

AC/DC producer George Young dies at 70

AC/DC: Malcolm Young suffering from dementia

AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams announces retirement

"Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many," the statement read.

"From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans."