Image copyright BBC/Goodnight Vienna Productions Image caption Will John (Peter Kay) and Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) finally have a happy ending?

Fans of Peter Kay's sitcom Car Share thought it had ended for good - but the comedian has announced there will be two more episodes.

Kay said he wanted to "quit while you're ahead" after series two ended earlier this year.

But he's announced a "special finale" to show what happened between John, his character, and Sian Gibson's Kayleigh.

That will follow Car Show Unscripted, an improvised episode. Both will be screened on BBC One next year.

Image caption Gibson and Kay revealed the plans on Children In Need

The second series ended in May with Kayleigh declaring her love for John but walking out of his car and his life when he refused to say how he felt.

The lack of a twist bringing the two characters together at last surprised and disappointed many viewers who had convinced themselves the show was building up to the perfect romantic finish.

"People have been very angry that the series ended in that way," Kay said while announcing the new episodes on Children In Need on BBC One on Friday.

"But [now] there is a series finale explaining what happened the next day, after the big argument.

"We've also done another episode called Car Share Unscripted, which is half an hour of us basically making the script up and improvising. It's nothing to do with the story - just us having a laugh."

After the series ended, he said there would be no third series or Christmas specials because he was worried about running out of ideas.

"There's only so much you can do in a car and the last thing you want to do is ruin it, because I think it's a lovely thing," he said.

Car Share won two Bafta TV Awards in 2016 - best scripted comedy and best male performance in a comedy programme for Kay.

