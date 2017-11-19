Lots has happened in the past week in the worlds of TV, film, art and comedy. Here are some of the biggest stories, in case they passed you by.

Image copyright AFP

Cheers and applause greeted the record-breaking sale of a 500-year-old painting of Jesus believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci.

The painting, known as Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World), sold for $450m (£341m) - considerably more than the £45 it fetched back in 1958.

Read more on this story.

Image copyright Joel Anderson/ITV

After weeks of speculation, ITV confirmed the line-up for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here ahead of its launch on Sunday.

The participation of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's father Stanley was much remarked upon, possibly because he was one of the few names people had heard of.

Read more on this story.

Image copyright CBS

Jimmy Fallon returned to his regular desk at NBC's Tonight Show, having absented himself a week to mourn his beloved mother Gloria.

"Mom, I'll never stop trying to make you laugh," he said at the end of an emotional tribute to the woman he said had always been his "best audience".

Read more on this story.

Image copyright Getty Images

Large-scale venue owners rejoiced this week at the news that comedian Peter Kay is to tour the UK again after an eight-year hiatus.

The Bolton-born star said he had missed performing in front of a live audience and "couldn't wait to get back up on stage" from April 2018.

Read more on this story.

Image copyright Warner Bros

A row broke out this week over the skimpy outfits some of Wonder Women's fellow Amazons are seen wearing in the latest superhero film Justice League.

Actress Jessica Chastain was among those to express dismay after the costumes appeared to shrink compared with those in the stand-alone Wonder Woman film released earlier this year.

Read more on this story.

Image copyright BBC/Getty Images

A reader's survey of the UK's favourite breakfast television hosts saw the top five places all go to male presenters.

The Radio Times poll kicked off a war of words between ITV's Piers Morgan and the BBC's Dan Walker after the former beat the latter by 38 votes.

Read more on this story.

Finally, tributes were paid to the actor Keith Barron following his death at the age of 83.

Born in south Yorkshire, the honey-voiced thespian was best known for his role as David Pearce in ITV's sitcom Duty Free.

Read more on this story.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.