Image copyright PA Image caption Debbie McGee says newspaper reports about a falling out with Alexandra Burke are wrong

Debbie McGee has rubbished rumours of a feud between her and fellow Strictly contestant Alexandra Burke, saying the pair are "the closest of friends".

She spoke as she prepared to take part in the show's Blackpool week, live from the Tower Ballroom.

McGee, whose late husband Paul Daniels danced on the BBC One show, said competing in the ballroom was going to be "the most amazing experience".

The only negative side of Strictly was dealing with tabloid stories, she said.

Speaking about the supposed row with singer and actress Burke, which has appeared in various newspapers, she added: "All I would say is you can't believe anything you're reading in the paparazzi press.

"We have a really special friendship," she said, adding of the reports: "It's absolute rubbish."

Image copyright PA Image caption McGee is partnered with Giovanni Pernice

McGee, who was mid-way through a break between rehearsals with dance partner Giovanna Pernice. also said there had also been claims that she had fallen out with Luba Mushtuj, Pernice's professional partner.

She said the tabloid rumours were "the only bit that's horrible about Strictly - and it's nothing to do with any of us, because there hasn't been any feuding with anyone".

McGee, who's one of the favourites to win the dancing show, added: "This year the producers have said they've never had a unit that all got on so well.

"We all adore each other. It's a competition, but we're all rooting for each other. We all want each other to do as well as we possibly can."

She is dancing a samba to a Spice Girls medley on Saturday night's show, and said that she "hasn't stopped laughing" since it started in September and that she feels "proud to be able to stand up for the older woman".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.