Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald includes Jude Law (far left), Johnny Depp (far right) and Eddie Redmayne (fourth right)

The first image from JK Rowling's second Fantastic Beasts film has been revealed.

The film's full title, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, has also been announced.

Eddie Redmayne is returning as Newt Scamander and getting a new co-star in Jude Law as a younger Albus Dumbledore, who is known to Harry Potter fans as the headmaster of Hogwarts.

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Jude Law will take on the role of Young Dumbledore

There has been speculation that Jude Law's Dumbledore will be openly gay.

A decade ago, JK Rowling said the character was gay in a Q&A with fans.

Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter films.

Rowling also revealed that when he was young, Dumbledore was smitten with rival Gellert Grindelwald - now played in the Fantastic Beasts films by Johnny Depp.

Depp's return to the film series has attracted criticism from some fans who said he shouldn't have been cast again after being accused of assaulting his ex-wife Amber Heard last year.

The first Fantastic Beasts film came out last year and won an Oscar for best costume design, making it the first of Rowling's Wizarding World films to win an Academy Award.

It also marked the first time the author had turned her hand to screenwriting.

The spin-off started as a small volume of books released for the Comic Relief charity but it is now a film franchise - Rowling has said she is planning a total of five Fantastic Beasts movies.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.