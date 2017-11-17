Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stallone's spokeswoman said the story was "categorically false"

Actor Sylvester Stallone has denied reports that he and a bodyguard sexually assaulted a 16-year-old fan in Las Vegas in the 1980s.

The Mail Online has published what it says is a police report dating from 1986, which detailed the allegations.

The young woman did not press charges, the report said, because she was "humiliated and ashamed", as well as being "scared". No action was taken.

The Rocky star's spokeswoman said the story was "categorically false".

Michelle Bega described the allegation as "ridiculous", adding: "No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone.

"At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter."

The alleged victim said she became intimidated and frightened when the star's bodyguard became involved in the incident in a hotel room, according to the 12-page police report.

The report says the girl alleged they met in July 1986 in what was then the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel when she got an autograph from Stallone, then 40.

She claimed a bodyguard gave her keys to a hotel room, where she later had sex with both men.

The officer wrote: "She said that after she got dressed, Stallone made the comment to her that they were both married men and that she could not tell anybody about the incident and if she did, that they would have to beat her head in."

Case dropped

A separate report from the sexual assault unit stated the men then laughed, "and she took it as a joke also", but after the alleged victim left the room she "became very distraught and frightened, and wasn't sure that that threat had been a joke after all".

It added that she said she was not physically forced to have intercourse but felt "intimidated".

Stallone was in Las Vegas at the time making the film Over the Top. His bodyguard, Mike de Luca, was shot dead by police in California four years ago.

The allegations were previously published by the Baltimore Post-Examiner last February. Ms Bega declined to comment further when asked if Stallone was aware of them.

The Mail said retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective sergeant John Samolovitch vouched that "the copy of the police report is in fact a true copy of the original report". The force is yet to comment.

Stallone's denial comes in the wake of allegations made against key Hollywood figures including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis CK.

