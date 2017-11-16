Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Kay is going on tour for the first time in eight years

Comedian and actor Peter Kay is going on tour again in the UK after eight years off.

The 44-year-old currently holds the record for the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time after playing to 1.2 million people in 2010.

The tour will visit various cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

The tour begins in April 2018 in Birmingham and will run through until 2019.

Kay will also perform two dates in Dublin and two in Belfast.

The Bolton-born star says he "can't wait to get back up on stage" and there's "nothing more fun and exciting" than going on tour.

He added, "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up."

Kay says he's going to have a lot to talk about on tour, mentioning "Trump and Twitter" as possible sources of new material - along with his 96-year-old nan.

Image caption Peter Kay stepped in for Robbie Williams in the Let it Shine 2017 final, coming dressed as X Factor contestant Honey G

Since his last tour, he has been busy acting, writing, directing and producing, with his most notable show being Peter Kay's Car Share on the BBC.

Kay also helped re-open the Manchester Arena in September after the terrorist attacks earlier in the year. The comedian used to work there as a steward in the 1990s and went on to perform at the arena more than 40 times.

He has also been leading the Dance For Life charity events. where he DJs and turns large arenas into giant dance floors to raise money for cancer charities.

Tickets for Kay's tour go on sale on 19 November.

