I'm sorry, Taylor Swift can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's busy selling thousands of albums.

Reputation has shifted 84,000 copies this week, giving the star the third UK number one album of her career.

It has also become 2017's fastest-selling record by a female artist, despite being unavailable on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Swift's previous number ones are 1989, which sold 90,000 copies in week one, and Red, which managed 61,779 copies.

In her home country, Swift is set to top the Billboard charts after racking up more than a million sales of Reputation - the only record to achieve that milestone this year.

But in the UK, where the star has yet to give any interviews or make any TV appearances, her album has failed to match the commercial performance of Take That and Ed Sheeran (who happens to appear on Swift's album track End Game).

Overall, Reputation has notched up the sixth-highest opening week sales of the year to date, according to the Official Chart Company.

Biggest first-week UK sales of 2017 so far Artist Album Week one sales 1) Ed Sheeran ÷ 671,452 2) Rag 'N' Bone Man Human 117,101 3) Take That Wonderland 113,211 4) Liam Gallagher As You Were 102,660 5) Sam Smith The Thrill of it All 97,328 6) Taylor Swift Reputation 84,000

Elsewhere in the album chart, Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All drops to number two, while Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's former chart-topper Together Again holds steady at three.

There are new entries for Elton John's new greatest hits collection Diamonds at five, and Shed Seven's long-awaited fifth album Instant Pleasures at eight.

In the singles chart, Camilla Cabello tops the rankings for a third week in a row, with Havana staving off a threat from Rita Ora's latest single Anywhere.

Eminem scores his 28th top 10 single with Walk On Water, which features vocals from Beyonce, while Elbow make their first chart appearance since 2012 with their Beatles cover Golden Slumbers, which soundtracks this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

