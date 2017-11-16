Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 16 November

Coming up in Music News LIVE... reports 21-year-old emo rapper Lil Peep has died, Drake halts a show in Australia to tell a man to stop groping women, Tame Impala are set to unveil a new song, Mariah Carey cancels some Christmas shows plus Stormzy performs with a Manchester United defender at charity bash.

