Image copyright Gay Times Image caption Josh Rivers became Gay Times Editor last month

The newly appointed Gay Times editor Josh Rivers has been suspended over offensive tweets he posted in the past.

The tweets, some of which have now been deleted, have been described as racist, transphobic, homophobic and anti-Semitic.

Mr Rivers, who has since apologised, also made remarks about obese people and children with disabilities.

The magazine said the tweets "do not align with the values of Gay Times, or any of our employees".

It added: "Josh has been suspended with immediate effect while we investigate the facts. Appropriate action will be taken in due course."

Damage resurfaced

In a statement, Mr Rivers said: "I have long taken steps to address the issues that prevented me from treating people with the respect and kindness I value so dearly now.

"It is because of my past and my own awakening that I've since pivoted everything in my life towards supporting and empowering our community."

He expressed sadness that "the damage I caused before has now resurfaced to cause more pain".

Rivers was appointed editor in October. Hs mixed-race heritage made him the UK's first BAME editor of a gay men's magazine.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.