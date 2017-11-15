UK actor Keith Barron, who starred in Duty Free, has died aged 83 after a short illness.

Barron, who was from West Riding of Yorkshire, rose to fame in the 1960s as Detective Sergeant Swift in The Odd Man.

He has also starred in Coronation Street, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) and Benidorm.

Barron is best-remembered for his role in Yorkshire Television sitcom, Duty Free, where he played David Pearce.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.