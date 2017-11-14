Image copyright BBC/Getty Images/PA Image caption Holmes topped the poll ahead of (clockwise from top left) Vaughan, Morgan, Turnbull and Walker

If the results of a new poll are to be believed, the UK's TV watchers prefer waking up with a man than with a woman.

In a Radio Times list of the 20 best UK breakfast television presenters "of all time", the top five have one thing in common - they're all blokes.

TV veteran Eamonn Holmes comes out on top, ahead of Johnny Vaughan, Piers Morgan, Dan Walker and Bill Turnbull.

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid is the highest ranked female presenter, coming in at number six.

Holmes, the highest ranked male, received more than seven times more votes than Reid.

Image copyright PA Image caption Susanna Reid received 1,551 of the more than 33,000 votes cast

And Reid, who has been a breakfast television presenter since 2004, received 582 fewer votes than Morgan, her contentious co-host on the ITV flagship show.

Chris Evans, the BBC's highest-paid broadcaster, is ranked ninth for his work on Channel 4's The Big Breakfast in the early 1990s.

Despite no female presenters appearing in the top five slots, they fare better numerically in the poll overall occupying 12 of the 20 places on offer.

The 19th of these is taken by the BBC's Jill Dando, who was fatally shot on her doorstep in 1999.

Top 20 presenters with number of votes cast 1) Eamonn Holmes (11,734) 11) Naga Munchetty (375) 2) Johnny Vaughan (7,397) 12) Sian Williams (341) 3) Piers Morgan (2,133) 13) Ben Shephard (317) 4) Dan Walker (2,095) 14) Penny Smith (290) 5) Bill Turnbull (1,773) 15) Charlie Stayt (222) 6) Susanna Reid (1,551) 16) Kate Garraway (190) 7) Louise Minchin (910) 17) Sarah Jane-Mee (165) 8) Steph McGovern (602) 18) Anne Diamond (159) 9) Chris Evans (515) 19) Jill Dando (129) 10) Lorraine Kelly (509) 20) Sophie Raworth (128) Source: Radio Times

More than 33,000 votes were cast in the online poll, which saw 10 current or former BBC Breakfast presenters recognised.

Tim Glanfield, editor of RadioTimes.com, welcomed Holmes's triumph, calling him "a breakfast television institution and a master of live television".

Holmes said in a statement: "Well, I'm the longest serving breakfast TV presenter of all time so I'd like to think that in some way you're not only just the longest or hanging in there but it also equates to being quite good at it."

The 57-year-old thanked those who voted "for remembering that I was there in good days and bad days, when the weather was good, when the weather was bad, when the news was good, when the news was bad."

Holmes also had good things to say about Morgan, telling the Radio Times: "You love him or loathe him, but you can't ignore him.

"Breakfast TV is dying because people's tastes and habits are changing. But Piers has said we're going to go out kicking and screaming on this one and I think that's interesting."

