Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Archer thanked her Twitter followers for their support

Actress Scarlett Archer - Nell Fairfax on ITV's Emmerdale - has claimed to be the victim of sexual harassment on the London Underground.

"To the guy who just sexually harassed me on the tube - I hate you. I hate you SO much," she tweeted on Saturday.

The actress said her alleged harasser had left her in tears.

Archer's comments prompted a flurry of sympathetic reactions and a tweet from the British Transport Police saying it took such incidents "very seriously".

In a follow-up tweet, Archer - who appeared on Emmerdale between March and September this year - said it was "just heartbreaking" to be targeted.

She continued: "I know this isn't a gender thing and plenty of men have to go through this too."

The issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond has been a major talking point after allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others.

Hundreds of people marched in Hollywood over the weekend to voice their support of victims of sexual assault and harassment.

