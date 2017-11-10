Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct allegations are true
US comedian Louis C.K. has admitted that sexual misconduct allegations made against him by five women are true.
He said he had "wielded power irresponsibly" and could hardly wrap his head around the "scope of hurt" he had caused them.
Four of the accusers told the New York Times he masturbated during interactions with them and a fifth said he had asked to do so.
The allegations led to the release of his new movie being scrapped.