Two BBC shows starring Ed Westwick have been put on hold in light of recent rape allegations against him.

Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence, due to be on BBC One at Christmas, will not be scheduled "until these matters are resolved", the BBC said.

And the former Gossip Girl star has "paused" filming on the second series of BBC Two comedy White Gold.

Westwick has vehemently denied the allegations, which have been made by two women.

One of the accusers has made a complaint of sexual assault to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A BBC spokesperson said: "These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied.

"The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules.

"The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations."

The three-part Ordeal By Innocence, adapted from the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, also stars Bill Nighy, Eleanor Tomlinson and Anna Chancellor. It was expected to be one of the BBC's key festive dramas.

BBC One tweeted a photo from the drama on Tuesday, before it was pulled from the schedule.

Meanwhile, filming had begun on the second series of White Gold, in which Westwick stars as an Essex double glazing salesman.

The actor wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.

"I have absolutely not, and I am co-operating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

