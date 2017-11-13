Harassment in Hollywood: Who's been accused?

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Clockwise from top left: Ben Affleck, Dustin Hoffman, Steven Seagal, Ed Westwick, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey

Since early October, some of the biggest names in arts and entertainment have been caught up in a Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Here, in alphabetical order, is a summary of some of the key people who have been accused to date and what they have said in response.

Ben Affleck

On 11 October, Oscar winner Ben Affleck "sincerely" apologised for acting "inappropriately" towards MTV presenter Hilarie Burton in 2003.

Having condemned producer Harvey Weinstein for his "unacceptable" behaviour, the actor was reminded of and criticised for groping Burton on air.

David Blaine

On 19 October, former model Natasha Prince came forward with claims that the illusionist David Blaine raped her in west London in 2004.

Speaking through a representative, Blaine "vehemently" denied the allegations and pledged to "fully cooperate" with any police investigation.

Louis CK

On 9 November, the New York Times reported on five women who had accused US comedian Louis CK of sexual misconduct.

Four of the accusers told the paper he had masturbated during interactions with them, while a fifth said he had asked to do so.

The comedian - full name Louis Szekely - admitted the allegations were true and said he had "wielded power irresponsibly".

Dustin Hoffman

On 1 November, the Hollywood Reporter published a guest column by a former intern who accused Dustin Hoffman of sexually harassing her in 1985.

Anna Graham Hunter accused the Oscar-winning actor of groping her and making inappropriate comments about sex to her when she was 17.

In a statement, Hoffman apologised and said he felt "terrible that anything [he] might have done could have put [Ms Hunter] in an uncomfortable situation."

Roy Price

Around 18 October, it emerged that Roy Price, the head of Amazon's film and television arm, had resigned after being accused of sexually harassing a television producer.

Isa Hackett accused the Amazon Studios boss of repeatedly making unwanted propositions to her during a taxi ride in 2015.

Price was also accused by actress Rose McGowan of failing to act on her claim that she was sexually assaulted by producer Harvey Weinstein.

Price has not directly responded to the claims.

Brett Ratner

On 1 November, the Los Angeles Times reported on six women who had accused director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct.

Among them were Natasha Henstridge, who claimed she was forced into a sex act with Ratner when she was a teenager, and fellow actress Olivia Munn, who accused him of masturbating in front of her in 2014.

Ratner, director of Red Dragon, X-Men: The Last Stand and the Rush Hour films, denied the claims via his lawyer.

Terry Richardson

On 23 October, the executive vice-president of Conde Nast International instructed staff to drop fashion photographer Terry Richardson from its titles, which include GQ, Vogue and Glamour.

The move followed the publication of a Sunday Times article that claimed the photographer was "the subject of widespread allegations of sexually abusing models over many years".

A representative for Richardson said his subjects had all "participated consensually" in his "sexually explicit" work and that the photographer was "disappointed" by Conde Nast's decision.

Steven Seagal

On 8 November, actress Portia de Rossi accused action star Steven Seagal of unzipping his trousers while she was auditioning for one of his films.

Actress Julianna Margulies also accused Seagal of inappropriate behaviour, while model Jenny McCarthy repeated an earlier claim she had made against him.

Seagal's manager said the Under Siege star had no comment.

Kevin Spacey

In an interview published on 30 October, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance towards him when Rapp was 14.

In the days that followed, a number of other allegations were made against the two-time Oscar winner by people who claimed he had groped, sexually harassed or made indecent overtures towards them.

Spacey claimed to have no memory of the events Rapp described and later issued an "absolute" denial of the other allegations through his lawyer.

The accusations have had a serious impact on his career, with Netflix pulling the plug on his House of Cards TV series and Sony announcing its intention to excise him completely from an upcoming film release.

James Toback

On 22 October, the Los Angeles Times reported that 38 women had come forward to accuse film-maker James Toback of sexual harassment.

The paper subsequently reported that more than 200 further women had come forward to accuse him of unwanted sexual advances, among them actress Julianne Moore.

Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams made their own claims against the Oscar-nominated writer of Bugsy in a Vanity Fair piece.

Toback denied the initial allegations but has yet to comment on the others. In an interview conducted before his accusers went public, though, he accused his accusers of spreading "pathetic lies".

Bob Weinstein

On 17 October, Variety reported on a woman who had accused Bob Weinstein - the brother of producer Harvey Weinstein - of making unwanted romantic overtures towards her.

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of sci-fi series The Mist, claimed that Weinstein had repeatedly asked him to join him for private dinners and that he only desisted when she threatened to leave the show.

Bob Weinstein, co-founder of The Weinstein Company, strongly denied Ms Segel's claims.

Harvey Weinstein

The scandal that has engulfed Hollywood was set in motion on 5 October when the New York Times published a story detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein.

Many more allegations of sexual harassment followed, along with public denouncements from stars with whom the producer had worked. Weinstein was also accused of rape by a number of women.

The producer issued an apology after the initial New York Times story, saying his past conduct had "caused a lot of pain". After the New Yorker published its own expose, he issued an "unequivocal" denial he had engaged in non-consensual sex through a spokeswoman.

It was subsequently reported that a Canadian actress was suing Weinstein for two sexual assaults that allegedly took place in Toronto in 2000.

Ed Westwick

British actor Ed Westwick issued a strong denial on 7 November after being accused of rape by an actress.

The 30-year-old made another denial when another actress claimed she was raped by the actor at his home.

The BBC subsequently announced that the actor had "paused" filming the second series of White Gold and that Ordeal By Innocence, in which he appears, would not be broadcast until "matters [were] resolved".

