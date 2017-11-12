Missed this week's entertainment news?

Yet again this week's headlines have been dominated by allegations of sexual assault and harassment. But there were still plenty of other stories causing a stir in the entertainment world. Here are some of them in case you missed them.

Image copyright PA

Strictly fans called it the biggest shock in the show's history when Aston Merrygold exited the show, having enjoyed some of the highest scores in previous weeks and been a favourite to win.

Despite the public vote deciding who ends up in the dance-off, fans took aim at judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas along with Aston's dance partner, Janette Manrara.

Read more on this story

Image copyright Getty Images

Sia Furler responded to an apparent attempt by paparazzi to sell naked pictures of her by posting one of them herself on Twitter.

The Australian singer-songwriter, known for regularly hiding her face under masks and wigs, tweeted a blurry photo of the back of a naked woman.

Read more on this story

Image copyright PA

Weakest Link host Anne Robinson revealed she thinks older people have to be "clever and thin" to be on television.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Robinson revealed she is "permanently on a diet" and never eats breakfast.

Read more on this story

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Edward Enninful wants to protect young models

Edward Enninful, the new editor of Vogue, told us why he wants to protect young models and why the magazine will be more diverse under his leadership.

The cover of its latest issue drew praise from the fashion and celebrity world.

Read more on this story

Image copyright Netflix

Netflix's hit show Stranger Things returned last month, bringing back its cast of monster-fighting kids.

The show's stars have received a lot of attention since the show started last year - not all of it welcome.

Read more on this story

The first official photo of Jodie Whittaker as she will appear in Doctor Who was released.

Fans were largely impressed, with some saying the outfit was a nod to several previous incarnations of the TV Time Lord.

Read more about this story

Image copyright Getty Images

The Victoria & Albert Museum announced it is to display a three-storey section of an east London council estate as an example of Brutalist architecture.

The section, which includes two flats, exterior facades and two interior staircases, has been acquired from Robin Hood Gardens in Poplar.

Read more about this story

Image copyright Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Finally, it was announced that actor John Hillerman - pictured above with Tom Selleck - had died at the age of 84.

The US actor shot to fame as snobbish English caretaker Higgins in Magnum PI, Selleck's '80s TV series about a Hawaii-based detective.

Read more about this story

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.