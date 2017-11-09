The first official photo of Jodie Whittaker as she will appear in Doctor Who has been released.

The Broadchurch and Trust Me star has begun filming as the 13th Time Lord.

Whittaker, the first female Doctor, takes over from Peter Capaldi and will make her debut on screen when the Doctor regenerates in the Christmas special on BBC One.

When her casting was announced in July, she said it felt "overwhelming, as a feminist" to have the role.

She told fans not to be "scared" by her gender.

Image caption Whittaker will be joined by Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole

She said: "It's more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope."

In a trailer that was released at the time, Whittaker was seen in a dark hood and long grey coat - but said that wouldn't be part of her official Doctor Who outfit.

Instead, she is seen in teal culottes, braces and a striped jumper.

She will be joined in the cast by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Sharon D Clarke.

