Selena Gomez among stars modelling designer Pudsey Bear ears
She is joined by stars including Suki Waterhouse and Kaia Gerber to model the revamped Children in Need ears.
Pudsey Bear is a bit of an unlikely fashion icon, but he's become a muse for top fashion houses like Prada, Burberry and Miu Miu. They've created the first ever designer Pudsey ears to raise money for this year's BBC Children in Need. A whole host of celebs have modelled the headbands - which are usually yellow and furry - and pop star Selena Gomez has joined in too, with burnished leather ears as part of her collaboration with luxury handbag brand Coach.
Burberry went for a punk look, adorning its trademark check with metal studs, chains and safety pins, as seen on model and actress Suki Waterhouse. All of the ears are being auctioned for Children in Need. The charity telethon takes place on 17 November.
Here is Prada's jewel-studded design, seen on model Kaia Gerber.
Gucci's headpiece - modelled by December Vogue cover star Adwoa Aboah - uses crystals, pearls and beads, with a Gucci tiger in the centre.
All the ears are based on Children in Need's mascot Pudsey Bear. Here, Edie Campbell has a denim Pudsey and matching ears designed by Louis Vuitton x Supreme.
Fendi has made ears with a leather trim in classic Children in Need yellow on one side and pink on the other. They are worn here by ballet star Eric Underwood.
Thylane Blondeau models furry black and red ears by Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger. The eBay auction ends on 19 November.
Miu Miu's Swarovski crystal-embellished version of the charity's iconic bear ears is modelled by Taylor Hill. All of the bespoke ears are up for auction on eBay.