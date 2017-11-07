Image copyright British Vogue Image caption The December 2017 edition features Adwoa Aboah on the front cover

British Vogue has unveiled its December 2017 edition - the first since Edward Enninful took the title's helm.

Model Adwoa Aboah is pictured on the fashion magazine's cover - styled by the new editor-in-chief - with the headline "Great Britain".

Speaking to the BBC, Enninful said he wanted to create a more diverse magazine that was "open and friendly".

Supermodel Naomi Campbell backed his appointment after criticising previous editor Alexandra Shulman.

"My Vogue is about being inclusive," said Enninful. "It is about diversity - showing different women, different body shapes, different races, different classes [and] tackling gender."

Image caption Edward Enninful started his new job as editor in August and hired Naomi Campbell as a contributor

Before getting the job, the former model said women had told him they did not feel represented by the magazine, and this was something he wanted to change.

"I wanted to create a magazine that was open and friendly; a bit like a shop you are not scared to walk into," said Enninful. "You are going to see all different colours, shapes, ages, genders, religions. That I am very excited about."

He also said that readers would see "less models that don't look so healthy".

Naomi Campbell, who had criticised former editor Shulman for a lack of diversity within her staff, tweeted her praise for the December cover.

Actor Jay Perry also tweeted that the cover was "stunning" and "an instant classic".

The December edition will features a 14-page shoot with its cover star and include an interview with Enninful and Aboah, talking about the importance of diversity in fashion and how they define being black and British in 2017.

It will be available to buy or download from Friday.