Image copyright PA

The Weakest Link host Anne Robinson says that older people have to be "clever and thin" to be on television.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Robinson revealed she is "permanently on a diet" and never eats breakfast.

The 73-year-old, who's hosting a one-off celebrity version of the quiz for Children in Need, said she is considering a permanent return as the "queen of mean" on the show.

"I have said I will do Children in Need and see how I feel," she said.

If The Weakest Link did return to TV screens on a regular basis, there would be more celebrities in the firing line, rather than members of the public.

Robinson explained: "They have asked whether I will consider doing celebrity shows, Saturday nights, next year."

'A bit of Botox'

In the interview, the presenter remarked that she severely restricts what she eats, and follows an exercise regime with a personal trainer.

Robinson made the - possibly tongue-in-cheek - comments, saying: "I'm like Victoria Beckham - you know, when she's really, really, really hungry, she has a piece of lettuce."

Asked if you have to be a certain size to appear on television, Robinson replied: "You don't necessarily, but in order to be on television when you're old, you have to be clever and thin."

She said she had cosmetic surgery on her face 14 years ago and now has "a bit of Botox - not a lot". She added: "But to be fair, I don't drink or smoke. I run and do weights."

Image caption Robinson presented The Weakest Link until 2011

Robinson recently fronted a BBC Two documentary, Abortion on Trial, and says she'd like to make more documentaries - including ones on sexual harassment and the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote.

Seven celebrities are taking part in The Weakest Link special: Strictly star Chizzy Akudolu, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, Cold Feet's John Thomson, chef Rosemary Shrager, writer and presenter Giles Coren, This Morning's Rylan Clark-Neal and Cannonball presenter Maya Jama.

The Weakest Link Celebrity Special for BBC Children in Need will be on BBC Two at 2200 GMT on 17 November.

