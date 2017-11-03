Image caption Liam Gallagher cancelled his performance due to vocal problems

Dizzee Rascal has stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Liam Gallagher on the BBC's new live music show Sounds Like Friday Night.

The former Oasis frontman, 44, pulled out of the live show after being told to rest his voice by doctors.

Gallagher - who released his first solo album last month - performed on BBC Radio 2 in concert on Thursday night.

He wrote on Twitter: "Sorry I can't perform... as I've been told to rest my voice by my doctor. As you were."

A BBC spokeswoman reiterated that the singer had been advised to rest because of vocal issues.

"We wish him a speedy recovery," she added.

Friday night's show, live on BBC One from 19:30, sees former One Direction star Liam Payne join presenters Greg James and Dotty as guest host.