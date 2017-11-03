Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Walliams was recently criticised over his Kim Jong-un Halloween costume

David Walliams has said he thinks people in the entertainment industry are "over-rewarded".

The comedian and writer was recently made an OBE at Buckingham Palace.

"It was really lovely meeting people from other walks of life who genuinely deserve it because we are over-rewarded in showbusiness," he said.

Walliams, speaking on ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show, added that people who are surgeons or have done charity work, were "very inspiring".

Halloween controversy

The star also said Simon Cowell, who he works with on Britain's Got Talent, refused his invitation to come for lunch after his OBE ceremony.

"I actually invited Simon Cowell and he said, 'do you think I want to go and celebrate with you while you get an honour?' I went, 'well you might'. He was like, 'you think I would be pleased for you?'.

"He is very competitive and he thinks that he should get a knighthood. He wants to go straight to the knighthood."

Walliams added: "It would be annoying if it was Sir Simon Cowell. OBE is nice but if someone is a sir or a dame you have to call them that, so it's a bit like it's heralding their arrival."

Meanwhile, Walliams has joked about the reaction to his recent Halloween controversy, when he dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for Ross's annual party.

Some people on Twitter accused him of "yellowface".

But Walliams reacted with a mock tweet featuring a fake text from the North Korean leader.

Walliams wrote: "I just got this text" alongside a screengrab of a text which read: 'Hi Dave, Loved the Halloween outfit mate! Wet meself laughing. Don't see what all the fuss is about. Kim x.'"

