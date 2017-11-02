Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Katie Melua plays Fields of Gold on BBC Radio 2

Pop star Katie Melua has recorded Fields Of Gold, one of Sir Terry Wogan's favourite songs, as this year's official Children in Need single.

Unveiling the song, Melua said it was a "privilege" to pay tribute to the broadcaster by supporting the charity "that was so dear to his heart".

"I hope it goes on to make a real and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children across the UK."

Melua premiered the song live on BBC Radio 2, which you can hear below.

Image copyright Getty Images / BBC Image caption Sir Terry supported Katie Melua at the start of her career

She will give her first television performance of the song on Children In Need on Friday, 17 November.

The telethon, which will be hosted by Graham Norton and Tess Daly amongst others, will also see appearances from Rita Ora, Beverley Knight and Craig Revel Horwood, in character as Miss Hannigan from the West End musical Annie.

Sir Terry hosted the BBC charity event for 35 years until 2015, when poor health forced him to pull out. He died last year after a battle with cancer.

Melua performed at his memorial service, playing an acoustic version of her song Closest Thing To Crazy.

Image caption Stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Winslet, Kit Harrington and Liv Tyler have encouraged the public to "get their ears on" and support Children In Need's fundraising efforts this year

Fields of Gold was written by Sting and originally appeared on his 1993 album Ten Summoner's Tales.

However, Melua's version is inspired by Eva Cassidy's sorrowful cover, which was championed by Sir Terry on his Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

"He introduced me to Eva's music," Melua told Chris Evans. "I remember being blown away by her sound. I found it so emotional and so stunning."

The song will be available as a charity single from 3 November. All profits will go to Children In Need, with a minimum of 54 pence from each single sale heading to the charity.

Last year's event raised a record £46.6m in one night, which ultimately ballooned to £60m. Proceeds go to charities supporting young people around the UK.

