'Shame on you!' Harry fruit throwers
- 1 November 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Harry Styles gets pelted with some suitably-named fruit but it's better luck for Selena Gomez as she's named woman of the year. There's some top Hallowe'en efforts from Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl and more, while Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize acceptance speech gets turned into a book. All that and more throughout today on Music News LIVE.
