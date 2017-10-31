Newsnight editor Ian Katz has confirmed he is leaving the BBC to become director of programmes at Channel 4.

In an email sent to the Newsnight team, Katz said he was "excited" to be taking up the new role but "incredibly sad" to be leaving the current affairs show.

Katz has been at the helm of the late-night news programme since 2013 and has overseen major changes there.

The 50-year-old previously had a career in print journalism and was deputy editor of The Guardian.

In the email, Katz said: "The last four years have been some of the toughest of my professional career, but also undoubtedly the most rewarding."

Image caption Katz said he would continue to watch Newsnight "religiously"

He added that the Newsnight team were "the most remarkable group of journalists, and people - ridiculously talented, relentlessly contrary, extraordinarily warm, and occasionally very funny."

Katz said he would still enjoy watching the show "religiously" and would admire it from afar.

'Fantastic instincts'

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: "Ian is an inspirational leader who assiduously builds and nurtures talented and empowered teams.

"He has fantastic instincts and intelligence, huge editorial strength and is a proven creative and digital innovator, who lives and breathes the Channel 4 values."

Katz will start his new role in January. His successor at Newsnight is yet to be announced.

