Image caption Sophie Morris said US producer Harvey Weinstein was "naked in the bath" as she worked

A British woman who worked for Harvey Weinstein for a day says the movie mogul "intimidated" her after being sexually inappropriate in a hotel room.

Sophie Morris, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, says a naked Weinstein beckoned her into a bedroom in the Savoy Hotel in London in 1991.

"He asked me to give him a massage," she told the BBC and Guardian, saying she was left "shaken" by the encounter.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him.

Ms Morris, now 44 and an exhibition organiser, is one of a number of women to accuse Weinstein of harassment.

She told the BBC she did not remember all the details, but recalls her top coming off in the bedroom.

Separately, UK police are investigating allegations about Weinstein from seven women - concerning incidents alleged to have taken place between the 1980s and 2015.

Naked in the bath

Ms Morris alleged that the harassment took place in 1991, on her first day working at Weinstein's company as an admin assistant.

She said she was told to go to the Savoy Hotel - the location named by several women, including actress Kate Beckinsale, for where assaults allegedly took place.

"I remember sitting in the lounge area," said Ms Morris, who has waived her right to anonymity under sexual offences laws to speak to the BBC. "I must have answered the phone a couple of times, shuffled some papers."

She said Weinstein called her into the bathroom where he was naked in the bath, later asking her to give him a massage in the bedroom.

"He was basically lying naked on the bed," she said.

"And then I don't actually remember if I did touch him. But I was sitting sideways on the bed and I remember my top coming off."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (L-R) Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Lea Seydoux, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino

More than 50 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein - ranging from rape to sexual harassment - including celebrities Kate Beckinsale, Lysette Anthony and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Ms Morris said she was in a "state of disbelief" after the alleged incident - she later reported it to a friend's boyfriend, a policeman, and was given a case number.

A few weeks later, she said she received a call from a person requesting that Weinstein speak to her - which left her "panicked".

Police inquiries

She said: "The person I was speaking to - I sort of think they said to me - do I want to drop the case and I said yes."

The Metropolitan Police has said it was making inquiries into the alleged incident, but that it relied on paper records in 1991 - which are generally destroyed after seven years.

Ms Morris said she assumes that the police looked into her report, but added: "I suppose the fact I dropped the case all that time ago. I might never know."

Ms Morris said she intends to speak to police again about her claims.

She now thinks the UK police should "do something" about allegations being made against the Hollywood producer, saying: "Nothing will change and he will get away with it."

The Met said no arrests have been made over any of the allegations at this stage.