Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Prue Leith joined Paul Hollywood as a judge this season

Warning: This story contains spoilers

The Great British Bake Off finale was seen by a live audience of 7.3 million, overnight viewing figures show.

That rose to 7.7 million when including those watching on Channel 4 +1.

The viewing figures come in spite of Prue Leith accidentally tweeting the name of the winner 10 hours early.

It's Channel 4's highest overnight ratings since the Paralympics Opening Ceremony in 2012.

That saw an average 7.7 million tune in to see the events from the London Games.

But the Bake Off ratings are lower than the 14 million who tuned in to BBC One in 2016 to see Candice Brown crowned champion.

That figure rose to 15.9 million when those watching on catch up services were included.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Former Army officer Sophie Faldo was crowned the 2017 winner

The final saw Sophie Faldo crowned the winner and handed that all-important glass cakestand.

She beat Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey to the title, with her multilayered honey-bee cake showstopper proving too sweet for the judges to resist.

(Incidentally, if Sophie wants a taste of what could lie in store as a Bake Off winner, it's just been announced that Candice is going to be taking part in this year's Dancing on Ice on ITV.)

This was the first series of Bake Off on Channel 4, after it moved there from BBC One.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Sophie Faldo said it was "surreal" to be crowned the winner

Channel 4 said the final was seen by an average of 2 million in the 16-34 age group, with a 57.5% share of that audience - adding that it was the biggest series for young audiences on any UK channel this year.

They added that the overnight series average of 6.2 million is the largest Channel 4 has seen since Big Fat Gypsy Weddings in 2011.

The viewing figures rise to about 8.9 million when counting everyone who saw an episode of Bake Off over a seven-day period.

It's been confirmed that Prue and fellow judge Paul Hollywood are returning to the show next year, alongside presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Applications for the next series are already open.

