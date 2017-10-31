Image copyright AFP

UK police investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at sexual assault allegations from seven women.

Officers are investigating separate incidents alleged to have taken place between the 1980s and 2015 in London and outside of the UK.

The Hollywood film producer has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex.

No arrests have been made over any of the allegations at this stage, the Metropolitan Police said.

New York police are also investigating claims against the 65-year-old, including rape and sexual assault.

Numerous allegations have been made against the movie mogul from women, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Earlier this month, UK police confirmed they were investigating claims from three women that they were attacked in Westminster, Camden and west London.

On Tuesday, the Producers Guild of America said Mr Weinstein had been banned for life over reports of his "decades of reprehensible conduct".