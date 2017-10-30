Music News LIVE: 30 October
- 30 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Metallica sing Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger at the Manchester Arena, we'll have a look at some other unexpected live covers, plus reviews and reaction to the BBC's new music show Sounds Like Friday Night, Sheridan Smith announces her first UK tour and Wiley slams grime in the charts.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.