Image copyright Mark Savage/Northern Stage Image caption Sting's show will be performed at Northern Stage in Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Pop star Sting is to bring his Broadway musical The Last Ship to his home city of Newcastle for its UK premiere.

He created the show as a tribute to the shipbuilding community where he grew up in Wallsend.

But it lasted just three months on Broadway in 2014 and 15 after mixed reviews and lacklustre ticket sales.

It will be revived at Northern Stage in March 2018, starring Jimmy Nail, who appeared in the Broadway version, before a UK and Irish tour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Nail (right) will play the show's main character

Sting watched ships being built and launched close to his childhood home at The Swan Hunter shipyard, which shut in 1993.

It inspired the star to write the music and lyrics for the show, which tells of a group of unemployed shipbuilders who take over a closed factory to build one final vessel.

The musical earned two Tony Award nominations and Sting himself appeared in the show for a month on Broadway. But neither were enough to save the show from closing. Sting will not be performing in the UK version.

The Last Ship will be directed by Northern Stage's artistic director Lorne Campbell and will visit 11 cities after Newcastle.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.