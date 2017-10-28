Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Sopranos star alleges that the producer raped her in New York in 1992

Italian-American actress Annabella Sciorra, who starred in US TV series The Sopranos, has accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

She told The New Yorker that Weinstein forced his way into her into her New York flat and assaulted her in 1992.

She alleges that he sexually harassed her in the subsequent years. In the article actress Daryl Hannah also says she was harassed by Weinstein.

His spokeswoman again said the producer denies claims of non-consensual sex.

On Thursday another actress, Natassia Malthe, accused the producer of raping her in a London hotel room in 2008.

More than 50 women have now accused Harvey Weinstein of a range of allegations ranging from rape to sexual harassment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Malthe held a press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred, who is representing a number of Weinstein's accusers

Ms Sciorra told the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow that the assault happened in 1992 after she had filmed The Night We Never Met, which Weinstein produced.

The producer forced himself into her apartment in New York while she was getting ready for bed after he had dropped her off following a group dinner.

She said Weinstein "pushed the door open" and refused to leave when asked, before shoving her onto the bed and raping her.

"I struggled, but I had very little strength left in me," she said.

"Like most of these women, I was so ashamed of what happened. And I fought. I fought. But still I was like, Why did I open that door?... I felt disgusting."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charmed and Scream actress Rose McGowan has also accused the producer of rape

'The Harvey Machine'

The actress said she did not report the incident to the police, but alleges her career began to suffer and did not work again until 1995.

"I just kept getting this pushback of 'We heard you were difficult; we heard this or that.' I think that that was the Harvey machine."

She said the producer continued to pursue her, including turning up at her hotel room at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival wearing only his underwear.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress Daryl Hannah also came forward on 27 October with harassment allegations

Actress Daryl Hannah, who starred in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill series that Weinstein produced, also came forward with new allegations.

She said Weinstein tried to force himself into her hotel room when they were promoting Kill Bill and its sequel.

The films were written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, who has admitted that he had some prior knowledge of Weinstein's behaviour.

Hannah said that on one occasion the producer asked to grope her and then requested that she expose herself.

Since the allegations against him began to surface in early October, Mr Weinstein has joined a sex rehabilitation programme but "unequivocally denied" all claims of non-consensual sex.