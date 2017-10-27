Music News LIVE: 27 October
- 27 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Madonna is criticised online for posing in a Brazilian favela, Ellen DeGeneres is branded sexist over her Katy Perry birthday message joke and Emma Thompson thought she was going to die moshing at an Arctic Monkeys gig. Also haunting new music from Sam Smith, that frightening Taylor Swift cyborg video in full and an experimental new track from Noel Gallagher, plus more in Music News LIVE.
