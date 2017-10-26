Image copyright Netflix Image caption Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard star in Stranger Things

Spoiler warning: Includes plot details

Netflix's hit sci-fi show Stranger Things is back for a second series and its bigger budget makes it even more ambitious.

Set over Halloween, the new series introduces several new characters, ready to fight the Demogorgon as it returns to the town of Hawkins.

This trailer reveals that the character Eleven survives, but Netflix has been tight-lipped on any other clues.

Here's everything you need to refresh your memory before series two starts.

The basics

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery play Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington in the show

Series 1 starts in November 1983 when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappears and a girl with a shaved head called Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escapes from a government lab.

Will's friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) use Eleven, who happens to have telekinetic powers, to try to track him down.

Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Mike's sister Nancy (Natalie Dyer) then get involved after Nancy's best friend Barb also disappears.

Will's mum Joyce (Winona Ryder) realises she can communicate with her son through electricity and gets the town police chief Jim (David Harbour) involved in the plan to find him.

The more complicated bit

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven in the show

It turns out there's an alternative reality to Hawkins, which is dark, stormy and cold, plus it has a monster called the Demogorgon living in it.

The Demogorgon feeds on blood, which explains why Mike and Barb (Shannon Purser) both go missing. They're both trapped by the monster after having an accident and bleeding as a result.

Viewers also discover that Eleven was kidnapped at birth and trained by the government to be a spy to listen in on Russians.

The evil Dr Brenner (Matthew Modine) has manipulated Eleven for her whole life and spends the series trying to get her back after she escapes, but her amazing powers mean she can kill his henchmen with her mind.

How the series ends

Image copyright Netflix Image caption David Harbour and Winona Ryder play Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers in the show

Joyce and Jim enter the alternative reality and eventually find Will, who's been kept captive by the Demogorgon, and revive him.

Nancy and Jonathan lure the monster to his house in an attempt to kill it. They set lots of traps and think they've killed it with the help of Nancy's boyfriend Steve (Joe Kerry).

But it soon reappears at Hawkins Middle School, where Mike, Dustin and Lucas are hiding Eleven.

At the same time, evil Dr Brenner and his henchmen arrive. Eleven kills most of the men and saves her friends, but both she and the Demogorgon disappear.

The fate of Eleven, Dr Brenner and the Demogorgon remains to be answered in Stranger Things 2.

Stranger Things 2 is released internationally on Netflix on Friday 27 October.

