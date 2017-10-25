Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Terry Richardson has said subjects of his photographs participated consensually

Justine Picardie, editor in chief of Harper's Bazaar, says she refused to work with photographer Terry Richardson when she took over at the magazine.

She said she found his "overtly sexualised" images to be "troubling".

Her comments, to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, come after Richardson was dropped by Conde Nast International.

He has been accused of inappropriate behaviour with models but dismissed this as gossip, saying "the subjects of his work participated consensually".

A representative for Richardson said on Tuesday that he was known for "sexually explicit work", adding: "Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories."

Conde Nast International - which publishes magazines including Vogue, GQ and Glamour - said it would no longer be working with him, with immediate effect.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Picardie said she did not make any secret of her feelings about Richardson

Picardie took up her role in 2012, and made the decision then not to commission Richardson.

"He's never made any secret of his images - they've appeared in a coffee table book and in exhibitions," she said. "That very overtly sexualised version of women was something I didn't feel happy with.

"In the past I've never made a secret about my feelings about his work and have had probably arguments with certain other editors and commissioning editors within the industry where I said I didn't like it, I found it troubling."

She added that it was "a much bigger problem than one photographer" but that fashion can be "a very closed world".

'Exposed and vulnerable'

Picardie said a friend of hers working at a different magazine had gone to Richardson's studio when she was much younger and found explicit pornography being played on a screen and more sexually explicit images on the walls.

"She felt there was something very troubling going on in that environment," she added.

The editor also said that deciding not to work with him felt an important thing to do as someone in power - but added that more needs to be done to protect young models across the industry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Terry Richardson has shot Kate Moss many times and is often seen in the front row at fashion shows

She told Today: "When it comes to young models and their agents, I would suggest that young models should not be put in positions where they feel exposed and vulnerable - and that happens in other areas, of both fashion and music probably.

"Adults have to take some responsibility for what's going on in their industry."

She added that it's a model's right to take part in any kind of shoot they wanted, but added: "If someone is a mother, or in a position of professional power, I would say that it is right to say to young girls 'this is probably not a good situation for you to be in'. I would also say the same to boys."

'Fully aware'

In 2014, Richardson - who has also directed music videos for the likes of Miley Cyrus - wrote an article for The Huffington Post in response to the "internet gossip and false accusations" against him.

He wrote that sexual imagery formed a part of his photography, adding: "I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do."

Richardson also referred to a 2004 gallery show which "depicted sexual situations", saying he had "collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work".

No new claims have been made about Richardson but previous allegations have resurfaced in a recent article in the Sunday Times.

