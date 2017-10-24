Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bieber cancelled his world tour earlier this year

A woman was arrested on Monday night at Justin Bieber's temporary Beverly Hills home on suspicion of trespassing for the third time in a week.

The star's security team held the woman and called police to the house, Los Angeles Police Sergeant Chris Coulter told the LA Times.

Bieber's security told officers the woman had tried to make contact with the singer three times in a week.

The woman was arrested and is being held on bail, Sgt Coulter said.

Time out

The woman - thought to be arrested on suspicion of trespass - is believed to be in her 40s.

The What Do You Mean singer was at home at the time of the incident, although the woman never managed to make contact with the star.

Earlier this year Bieber cancelled the rest of his World Purpose tour, which affected 14 dates in Asia and North America.

He explained on Instagram: "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable.

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable."

